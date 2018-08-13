Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

TCMD has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a market perform rating to an under perform rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Tactile Systems Technology opened at $57.15 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.44. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $59.99.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.49 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $144,664.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,603.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lynn Larson Blake sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $36,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,391 shares of company stock worth $5,521,554. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

