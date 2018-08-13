Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. MED raised their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare opened at $66.25 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.26, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.03.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.73 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $401,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Luehrs sold 32,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $1,594,307.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,842 shares of company stock valued at $12,070,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

