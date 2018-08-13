T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,441 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $23,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP David A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO G Michael Sievert sold 5,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.38, for a total transaction of $347,432.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 460,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,356,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,038 shares of company stock worth $5,487,844. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us opened at $64.98 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

