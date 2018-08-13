T.A.T. Technologies (TATT) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. T.A.T. Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.44 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 42.6609863155177 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

TATT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of T.A.T. Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of T.A.T. Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

Get T.A.T. Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ TATT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624. T.A.T. Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 million, a P/E ratio of 91.69 and a beta of 0.22.

T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. T.A.T. Technologies had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter.

T.A.T. Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for T.A.T. Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T.A.T. Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.