SYSCO (SYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $15.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYSCO opened at $68.48 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. SYSCO has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $71.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Pivotal Research set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

In other SYSCO news, CFO Joel T. Grade sold 17,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,192,061.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,428.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $353,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,983.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,124,634 shares of company stock worth $206,697,455. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

