Synlogic Inc Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share (SYBX)

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Synlogic in a report released on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 5,949.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%.

SYBX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

SYBX stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.71. Synlogic has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $23.00.

In other news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of Synlogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $33,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Synlogic by 72.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

