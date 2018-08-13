Symantec Co. (SYMC) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,480,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419,825 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.56% of Symantec worth $71,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYMC. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Symantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Symantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Symantec by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symantec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Symantec by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Symantec alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYMC. Barclays cut their price target on Symantec from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Symantec from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

Shares of SYMC opened at $19.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Symantec Co. has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Symantec Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Symantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Symantec Profile

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.