Switch Inc (SWCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Cowen upgraded Switch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price objective on Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Switch stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,155,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,076. Switch has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other news, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 93,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $1,278,839.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Intel Capital Corp sold 36,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $457,556.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,806,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,166,808. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Switch in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

