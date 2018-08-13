Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) PT Raised to $58.00

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.09.

SUPN stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.95. 1,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,104. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 30.57%. equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $3,263,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,785.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,868 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,620. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $243,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $3,620,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 49,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

