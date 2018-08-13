Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) PT Raised to $58.00

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.09.
SUPN stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.95. 1,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,104. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
In related news, VP Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $3,263,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,785.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,868 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,620. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $243,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $3,620,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 49,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.
