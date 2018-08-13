SunTrust Banks Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CVS Health Corp (CVS)

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of CVS Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

CVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital set a $68.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

Shares of CVS opened at $69.05 on Monday. CVS Health has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $46.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,135,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,770,597,000 after buying an additional 4,121,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,701,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,908,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $637,637,000 after buying an additional 2,924,875 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,031,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after buying an additional 2,720,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

