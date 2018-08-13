SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

SunCoke Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. SunCoke Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 100.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SunCoke Energy Partners to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.6%.

SunCoke Energy Partners opened at $17.45 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.41. SunCoke Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.03 million. SunCoke Energy Partners had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 17.37%. equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Partners will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

SXCP has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on SunCoke Energy Partners from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered SunCoke Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SunCoke Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About SunCoke Energy Partners

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Coke and Logistics. The company also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

