Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Summit Midstream Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.5649481217454 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SMLP. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price objective on Summit Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners traded down $0.05, reaching $16.80, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 4,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,587. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.93. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.69%. Summit Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.24%.

In other news, insider Brock M. Degeyter sold 9,000 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $144,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brock M. Degeyter sold 6,000 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $98,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,744 shares in the company, valued at $994,379.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,510.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.