Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $29.90 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 603,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 43,542 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $29,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 558.5% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4,836.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 142,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 139,777 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAL opened at $54.71 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

In other news, VP Craig M. Meynard sold 1,793 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $97,377.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,402.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Sear sold 10,247 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $556,924.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,498.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,493 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

