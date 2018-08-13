Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $27,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 35,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $27,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $4,087,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,641 shares of company stock worth $11,165,938 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.62.

Veeva Systems opened at $83.51 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $195.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

