Strs Ohio Sells 19,771 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,771 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.29% of ServiceNow worth $88,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $944,731.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,505,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $487,111.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,645.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,456 shares of company stock valued at $48,745,317 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.58.

ServiceNow opened at $188.13 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.17, a P/E/G ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $194.81.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $631.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.68 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

