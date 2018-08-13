Strs Ohio Has $81.27 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 184,583 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Micron Technology worth $81,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 7,994.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology opened at $51.70 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.05.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 24,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,898. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $4,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,508.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,795 shares of company stock valued at $9,141,390. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

