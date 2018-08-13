Strs Ohio Has $69.49 Million Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,580 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Sherwin-Williams worth $69,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 248.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 60.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $294,756,000 after acquiring an additional 36,572 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,754.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.16, for a total transaction of $380,231.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,372.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.19, for a total value of $234,327.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,084,776 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.60.

Sherwin-Williams opened at $445.53 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $326.68 and a fifty-two week high of $450.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.68% and a net margin of 10.84%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

