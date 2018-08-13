Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Booking worth $114,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total transaction of $599,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. DA Davidson set a $1,990.00 target price on Booking and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,154.45.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,891.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,630.56 and a 1 year high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. Booking had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.