STONECASTLE Fin/COM (BANX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

STONECASTLE Fin/COM (NASDAQ:BANX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BANX. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on shares of STONECASTLE Fin/COM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of STONECASTLE Fin/COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, National Securities lifted their price target on shares of STONECASTLE Fin/COM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. STONECASTLE Fin/COM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

BANX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,940. STONECASTLE Fin/COM has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.18.

STONECASTLE Fin/COM (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. equities analysts expect that STONECASTLE Fin/COM will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in STONECASTLE Fin/COM by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in STONECASTLE Fin/COM by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of STONECASTLE Fin/COM during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of STONECASTLE Fin/COM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 209,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of STONECASTLE Fin/COM by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 115,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

