Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) vs. Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macatawa Bank pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Macatawa Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp $155.97 million 5.53 $38.04 million $1.91 19.84 Macatawa Bank $75.10 million 5.61 $16.29 million $0.55 22.51

Stock Yards Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank. Stock Yards Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macatawa Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp 26.61% 14.66% 1.52% Macatawa Bank 24.45% 12.57% 1.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stock Yards Bancorp and Macatawa Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stock Yards Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Macatawa Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Stock Yards Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.54%. Macatawa Bank has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.01%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Macatawa Bank on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer; and investment management, trust, employee benefit plan, estate administration, and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 37 banking locations, including 28 full service banking locations in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 4 full service banking locations in the Indianapolis MSA, and 5 full service banking locations in the Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans, such as residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, and trust and brokerage services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities through 26 branch offices, as well as a lending and operation service facility in Kent County, Ottawa County, and northern Allegan County, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, Michigan.

