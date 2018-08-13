Stifel Nicolaus Trims Perrigo (PRGO) Target Price to $87.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 target price on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Oppenheimer set a $98.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perrigo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.94.

Perrigo traded down $0.58, reaching $69.32, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 72,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,488. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.21 per share, with a total value of $18,802,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,710.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.89 per share, with a total value of $3,794,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,069.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,831,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,897,000 after buying an additional 148,761 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,251,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,659,000 after purchasing an additional 147,284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 1,200.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,170,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,696 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 13.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,274,000 after purchasing an additional 340,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,048,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

