Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Hold Rating for Global Partners (GLP)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Global Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Global Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Global Partners alerts:

NYSE:GLP opened at $19.90 on Friday. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $676.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. equities research analysts expect that Global Partners will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 136.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 1,107.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 146,210 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,343,000 after buying an additional 136,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $973,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 58,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 54,825 shares during the period. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP, a midstream logistics and marketing company, distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.