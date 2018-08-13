Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Nextdecade (NEXT) a $8.00 Price Target

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) has been given a $8.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s current price.

NEXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $9.00 price target on shares of Nextdecade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextdecade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $6.35 on Friday. Nextdecade has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. sell-side analysts expect that Nextdecade will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextdecade by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextdecade by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nextdecade during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Nextdecade during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nextdecade by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 73,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 4.5 Bcf/d Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

