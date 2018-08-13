Steven Madden (SHOO) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Last week, we met with CEO Ed Rosenfeld while touring the Madden showroom as it prepares for the fall/winter ’18 season. Central to our BUY thesis is SHOO’s ability to continue to lead with on-trend fashion that is supported by the industry’s best test and react strategy. This was evident during our showroom tour as SHOO has a host of trends it is delivering against. These includes fashion sneakers, to-the-knee boots and hiker boots. We also saw early 1Q19 spring sandals, which included sandals with elastic straps, espadrilles, slides on wood-finished bottoms, and woven sandals. Taking it together, SHOO continues to deliver on-trend fashion footwear at accessible price points faster than any competitor in the market. While we continue to see further opportunities for share gains for SHOO, the competitive set appears to be struggling even more so.””

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Steven Madden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $56.70. 6,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Steven Madden has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $57.50.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.57 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $5,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 208,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $54,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,832.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,920. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth about $822,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,487,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 481,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 256,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

