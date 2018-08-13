Steven Madden (SHOO) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

Media coverage about Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Steven Madden earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the textile maker an impact score of 48.2796355404467 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $54.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley set a $58.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $59.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $56.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $57.50.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.57 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $5,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,777.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,920. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.