Steris PLC Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (STE)

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Steris in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 9th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Steris’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

STE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.86.

Steris opened at $114.83 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.14. Steris has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $117.48.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $638.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.63 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

In other Steris news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,697 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $1,100,828.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,287.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 2,806 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $297,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,274. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 5.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 5.6% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 12.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 0.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 170,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 17.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

