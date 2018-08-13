Stephens Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sientra (SIEN)

Stephens reissued their buy rating on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SIEN. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Sientra from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Sientra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Leerink Swann reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sientra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sientra has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.29.

Sientra opened at $20.89 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $597.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of -0.92. Sientra has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 151.47% and a negative net margin of 131.16%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. sell-side analysts expect that Sientra will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sientra by 133.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sientra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sientra by 55.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

