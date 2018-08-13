Stepan (SCL) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Stepan worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Stepan by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Stepan during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Stepan by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,276,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stepan opened at $87.01 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.21. Stepan has a 1 year low of $68.09 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.90 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.82%. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In other news, VP Frank Pacholec sold 2,000 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $177,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,996.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan sold 3,433 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $300,696.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,137,526.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

