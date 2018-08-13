Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SCM. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Stellus Capital Investment from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stellus Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of SCM opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.55. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $14.29.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 59.39%. The company had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.40%.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $37,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $357,010 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 37.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 318,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 86,252 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $1,532,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 29.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

