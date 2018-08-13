Steel Dynamics (STLD) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.62.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics opened at $43.61 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $180,648.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,471,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jurgen Dr Kolb sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $230,202.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,376.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,298 shares of company stock worth $1,266,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 200.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,341,000 after buying an additional 860,913 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 43.3% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,690,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,632,000 after buying an additional 812,425 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $28,967,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,437,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,008,000 after buying an additional 527,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $21,925,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.