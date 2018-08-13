Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 194,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,640,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,670,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after purchasing an additional 126,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Jurgen Dr Kolb sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $230,202.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,376.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $180,648.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,003,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,471,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,868 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.

Shares of Steel Dynamics opened at $43.61 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

