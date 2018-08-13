Stealth Price Down 23.1% Over Last Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Stealth has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $1,477.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0943 or 0.00001492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00020049 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00024849 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003945 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00028119 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00249956 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011879 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 29,519,774 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

