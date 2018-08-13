State Street Corp (STT) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 59.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,364 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in State Street were worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco lifted its position in State Street by 246.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.46.

In related news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $85,763.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $29,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of State Street opened at $84.16 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $83.52 and a 52 week high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

