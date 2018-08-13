State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 8,524 Shares of Raymond James (RJF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Raymond James worth $21,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 75.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,970,000 after purchasing an additional 489,310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,986,000 after purchasing an additional 322,014 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 100.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 622,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,617,000 after purchasing an additional 311,461 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 6,254.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $89.97 on Monday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.17). Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $220,167.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.