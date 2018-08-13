State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $59.22 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Capital One Financial worth $59,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 218,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 119,261 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.9% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 61,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 203,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 18,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $1,835,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kevin S. Borgmann sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $461,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 311,511 shares of company stock worth $30,857,592 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $96.10 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $76.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

