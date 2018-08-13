State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Marriott International Inc (MAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Marriott International worth $55,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.5% during the second quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $800,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 34.5% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.54.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $303,226.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $607,558.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,559 shares of company stock worth $2,613,773. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International opened at $120.16 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.48. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.90 and a fifty-two week high of $149.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.37. Marriott International had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific.

