State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Valero Energy worth $72,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 156.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $117,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valero Energy opened at $115.37 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $126.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $31.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Valero Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $116,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $10,364,316.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,629,262.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,493 shares of company stock valued at $10,602,116. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

