Star Bulk Carriers’ (SBLK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. Seaport Global Securities currently has a $20.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.97 million, a PE ratio of -59.73 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 3.79%. sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of May 14, 2018, the company had a fleet of 108 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.26 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 18 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 11 Supramax vessels.

