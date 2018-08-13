Stantec (STN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$34.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STN. CIBC upgraded shares of Stantec from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Stantec and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.45.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN stock opened at C$33.63 on Thursday. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$30.97 and a 52 week high of C$37.13.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$876.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$886.98 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 1.40%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

In other Stantec news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck bought 2,400 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,008.00. Also, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.05, for a total transaction of C$340,500.00.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services ? Canada, Consulting Services ? United States, Consulting Services ? Global, and Construction Services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.