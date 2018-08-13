Stamps.com (STMP) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STMP. Maxim Group set a $320.00 target price on Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

NASDAQ:STMP traded down $17.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.60. The company had a trading volume of 430,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,047. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.01. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $285.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $139.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 34.37%. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 6,200 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sebastian Buerba sold 2,501 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $649,634.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $21,688,132 over the last ninety days. 6.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,518,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,381,000 after purchasing an additional 255,512 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 17,709.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,785,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 69.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,491,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 8.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 330,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,513,000 after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

