Stabilus (STM) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been given a €81.00 ($94.19) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, equinet set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €80.40 ($93.49).

Stabilus opened at €76.45 ($88.90) on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €55.47 ($64.50) and a 52 week high of €83.10 ($96.63).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives, and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

