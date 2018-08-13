St. Louis Trust Co Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

St. Louis Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $150.39 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $119.96 and a 1-year high of $151.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

