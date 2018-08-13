St. Louis Trust Co Invests $744,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $110,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $115,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy opened at $42.72 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Howard Weil initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

