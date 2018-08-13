Square, Inc. (SQ) is ARK Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,366,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,637 shares during the quarter. Square makes up approximately 3.1% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Square worth $84,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Square by 145.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 38,069 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 106,642 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,347,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,906,000 after acquiring an additional 752,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Square from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Nomura boosted their price objective on Square from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Square to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.92.

Shares of Square opened at $70.60 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -706.00 and a beta of 4.13.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Square had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $385.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,756,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $26,284,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 472,175 shares in the company, valued at $31,026,619.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 837,190 shares of company stock worth $53,188,756. 27.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

