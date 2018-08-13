Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

News coverage about Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sprouts Farmers Market earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.4122160573095 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market opened at $23.69 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFM. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 12,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $271,035.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Leroy Nielsen sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $25,664.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

