Sprint (S) versus Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Critical Survey

Sprint (NYSE: S) and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sprint does not pay a dividend. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Sprint and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprint $32.41 billion 0.74 $7.39 billion $0.07 86.14 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $4.84 billion 0.89 $542.67 million $0.78 6.31

Sprint has higher revenue and earnings than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Sprint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sprint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sprint and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprint 4 13 3 0 1.95 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sprint currently has a consensus price target of $5.80, suggesting a potential downside of 3.81%. Given Sprint’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sprint is more favorable than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S..

Profitability

This table compares Sprint and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprint 22.73% 0.51% 0.15% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 9.30% 14.74% 6.07%

Volatility & Risk

Sprint has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sprint beats Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL. The company also provides BiP, an integrated IP-based communication platform; Turkcell TV+, which enables its subscribers to watch live television channels and on-demand video content; fizy, a digital music platform; Lifebox, a cloud service for data storage; Dergilik, a digital publishing platform; Yaani, a search engine application; My Account, an application for customers to track their bills and usage; Goals on Your Mobile, an application that allows fans to follow their sports team; Turkcell Academy that provides digital learning contents and services; and UpCall, a call management service. In addition, it offers Turkcell Smart Enablers, a mobile-based network that offers services for companies to know their customers; Turkcell Smart Map service; location based services; authentication services; Mobile Signature, which enables mobile subscribers to sign on electronic documents and transactions; Mobile Connect; Cloud services; Machine to Machine and Internet of Things; mobile marketing and corporate messaging services; management information system, and e-commerce platform. Further, the company provides international roaming, and wholesale voice and data services. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 15.6 million prepaid subscribers and 18.5 million postpaid subscribers; and approximately 2.1 million fixed line customers. The company covers 3.1 million homes with its fiber infrastructure. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is a subsidiary of Turkcell Holding A.S.

