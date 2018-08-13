Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRLP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

SRLP opened at $24.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.34. Sprague Resources has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $741.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.35 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 19.91%. equities analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is 236.28%.

In other Sprague Resources news, Director Ben J. Hennelly sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $37,966.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.