SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) is Verity Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 661.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 2.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $902,000. Appleton Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $118,628,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF opened at $94.70 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $74.35 and a 1 year high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

