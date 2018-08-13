SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (SLYV) is Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 765,088.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,432 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $18,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 112.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,605,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after buying an additional 850,294 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 114.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 917,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,792,000 after buying an additional 488,610 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at $13,138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after buying an additional 158,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 205.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after buying an additional 143,350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $68.86 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $56.46 and a 1 year high of $69.64.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

