SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPIB. Allianz Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,080,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,830.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,654,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,883,000 after buying an additional 1,643,511 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,846,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 728,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after buying an additional 234,386 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,694,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $34.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0869 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

